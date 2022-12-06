One business I recently sat down with is Thorne Fire and Security. Hadrian Thorne, managing director, founded the businesses back in 2006 after bumping into managing director of Crow Wood Leisure Andrew Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hadrian’s wife Alison was working at Crow Wood at the time and brought her husband along to the staff Christmas party. After chatting to Andrew at the bar, Hadrian – who was then a fire and security engineer – admitted he didn’t know where his career was heading.

Burnley Place Brand Manager Rachel Bayley gets the story behind the success of another established Burnley business in her column this week

“Andrew just looked at me and said, ‘Well why don’t you just start your own business then?’. And I replied, ‘How do set up a business?

"The next day we met for breakfast, and I came away with a business plan and a business loan and the rest is history. It’s because of Andrew that Thorne is the success it is today,” Hadrian told me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And whilst the company is based on the Lomeshaye Industrial Estate, Hadrian and his business development manager Tom Bradley are on the hunt for new premises in Burnley, such is their passion for the borough. And the following story illustrates that commitment perfectly.

Tom said: “I used to play for Burnley FC youth and attended the centre of excellence from the age of seven, eventually playing in the reserve team aged 16-18. When I was younger, my mum announced one day she was considering moving us to Clayton and I told her absolutely not. When she asked me how far I’d consider moving to, I told her Padiham!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not just Thorne who are proud to be serving Burnley and beyond. Three long-standing companies in the borough have been given awards by Burnley Council for their business excellence and commitment to the town. BCW Manufacturing Group, Hycrome and Crow Wood were all presented with awards – 25 years for Hycrome and 20 years for Crow Wood and BCW.

Andrew Bailey, managing director of Hycrome, said: “Thanks to Burnley Council for recognising Hycrome and the success that we have had since we relocated to Burnley 25 years ago. When we moved into our current facility we brought with us 45 employees from the Colne site. We now employ 185 people and we have further plans for expansion which will allow us to continue to provide high-skill, high-technology roles to the local workforce.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Whelan, BCW group managing director, said: “What a great surprise to receive the Business Excellence Award! It is fantastic to have been recognised for our innovation and investment over the 20 years we have been in business. We are really proud of the company’s achievements and the fact we have been able to do this in Burnley with the fantastic support of the council has been instrumental in our development.”

Andrew Brown, managing director of Crow Wood, said: “I’m delighted to have received this award on behalf of Crow Wood. Investing in growth and development is all important to us, both in terms of what we offer to our members and guests and also in the personal and professional developmentof our colleagues. They are what makes Crow Wood a very special place to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s all too easy to focus on negatives, but you don’t have to do much searching to find out just how incredible Burnley really is. Still don’t believe me? Then check out Burnley.co.uk on YouTube and you’ll see for yourself with our huge range of videos showcasing our talent.