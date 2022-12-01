As revealed in the Burnley Express in August the two phase project will see a complete refurbishment of the Crow Wood gym offering and the doubling in size of the award-winning Woodland Spa.

And Andrew has now said he is hopeful that the first phase of the work – the gym refurbishment – should be completed by the end of this year.

The Crow Wood Hotel and Spa Resort in Burnley

He said: “We have a two phase plan to extend our facilities, and are now hopefully in the final stages of phase one. We are doubling the size of the spa, which will take around two years, it’s not going to happen overnight.

"To enable that to happen, we’ve had to move the infrastructure of the gym around the site. The gym is having a full refurbishment. We’ve built two new studios, it will all be very state of the art, nice and fresh with some new equipment, new spin and dance studios, and very nice lighting features.

“Moving those pieces around the site means we can then open up a substantial portion to make the spa a lot bigger.”

While building work has been going on, the gym had to be relocated to the tennis hall. However, that’s not the only thing to be relocated. Crow Wood’s famous horse statue of “Twiggy” has been permanently relocated from outside the main entrance to outside the Crow Wood Hotel.

