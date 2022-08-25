Ambitious £15m. refurbishment of Crow Wood Hotel and Spa resort in full swing
Exciting plans to transform one of Burnley’s premier leisure destinations is well under way.
The Woodland spa and associated gym at Crow Wood Leisure are being refurbished in an ambitious £15m. scheme.
Owner Andrew Brown spoke to the Burley Express about the two phase project which has begun with the fitness side of the business.
"We are doing the refurbishment in two phases. The first phase is basically enabling work. We have to relocate two fitness studios and a spinning studio, which will give us the opportunity to refurbish the gym.
Most Popular
-
1
Nelson’s Pendle Rise shopping centre could be flattened to make way for new development
-
2
Work ongoing to create new care home on site of historic Burnley pub and Indian restaurant
-
3
COST OF LIVING CRISIS: Here are five ways to save money on your gas and electricity as energy price cap predicted to rise to £3,553 a year from October
-
4
Shocked staff made redundant from Lancashire cheese company Singletons & Co say they were "proud" to work there but didn't see closure coming
-
5
Ambitious £15m. refurbishment of Crow Wood Hotel and Spa resort in full swing
"This will include new flooring, lighting and equipment as well as a larger toilet facilities for the lounge. This will cost around £2m. and should be completed in the next five months.
"The second phase, centred around the spa, will begin next year but it’s a very complex and we’ve yet to tender the work. We can’t stand still in this business, we have to constantly improve.”
Read More
While building work has been going on, the gym has been relocated to the tennis hall. However, that’s not the only thing to be relocated. Crow Wood’s famous horse statue of “Twiggy” has been permanently relocated from outside the main entrance to outside the Crow Wood Hotel.
As revealed in February, the spa will contain a new entrance, including public reception, spa treatment waiting areas and supporting functions, additional treatment rooms, and a new roof terrace with restaurant provision.
The leisure club will see a revised entrance to accommodate relocated studios and an expanded gym offering.