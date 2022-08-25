Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Woodland spa and associated gym at Crow Wood Leisure are being refurbished in an ambitious £15m. scheme.

Owner Andrew Brown spoke to the Burley Express about the two phase project which has begun with the fitness side of the business.

"We are doing the refurbishment in two phases. The first phase is basically enabling work. We have to relocate two fitness studios and a spinning studio, which will give us the opportunity to refurbish the gym.

Work begins to refurbish Crow Wood

"This will include new flooring, lighting and equipment as well as a larger toilet facilities for the lounge. This will cost around £2m. and should be completed in the next five months.

"The second phase, centred around the spa, will begin next year but it’s a very complex and we’ve yet to tender the work. We can’t stand still in this business, we have to constantly improve.”

While building work has been going on, the gym has been relocated to the tennis hall. However, that’s not the only thing to be relocated. Crow Wood’s famous horse statue of “Twiggy” has been permanently relocated from outside the main entrance to outside the Crow Wood Hotel.

Work outside the main entrace to Crow Wood

As revealed in February, the spa will contain a new entrance, including public reception, spa treatment waiting areas and supporting functions, additional treatment rooms, and a new roof terrace with restaurant provision.