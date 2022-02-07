The amazing transformation of Burnley's Crow Wood Leisure from dairy farm to iconic spa complex

Exciting plans to further transform Burley's award-winning Crow Wood Hotel and Spa Resort are the latest chapter in an amazing 20 year history of the site.

By Dominic Collis
Monday, 7th February 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Monday, 7th February 2022, 3:48 pm

As revealed by the Burnley Express last week, plans have been submitted that would see a £12.6m. scheme to add further facilities to the award-winning Woodland Spa.

If passed, the work would perhaps put the finishing touches to a remarkable 20 year journey that saw the high class leisure destination emerge from its original life as a dairy farm.

Owner Andrew Brown reflected on that 20 year journey in an exclusive interview with the Express in December.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The original Crow Wood Dairy Farm (top) and the Crow Hotel and Spa Resort as it is today (below)

Read More

Read More
Crow Wood Leisure: from dairy farm to award-winning spa and hotel complex in 20 ...

The spa will contain a new entrance, including public reception, spa treatment waiting areas and supporting functions, additional treatment rooms, and a ew roof terrace with restaurant provision.

The leisure club will see a revised entrance to accommodate relocated studios and an expanded gym offering.

The original Crow Wood Dairy Farm
Crow Wood Hotel and Spa Resort
BurnleyAndrew Brown