The amazing transformation of Burnley's Crow Wood Leisure from dairy farm to iconic spa complex

As revealed by the Burnley Express last week, plans have been submitted that would see a £12.6m. scheme to add further facilities to the award-winning Woodland Spa.

If passed, the work would perhaps put the finishing touches to a remarkable 20 year journey that saw the high class leisure destination emerge from its original life as a dairy farm.

Owner Andrew Brown reflected on that 20 year journey in an exclusive interview with the Express in December.

The original Crow Wood Dairy Farm (top) and the Crow Hotel and Spa Resort as it is today (below)

The spa will contain a new entrance, including public reception, spa treatment waiting areas and supporting functions, additional treatment rooms, and a ew roof terrace with restaurant provision.

The leisure club will see a revised entrance to accommodate relocated studios and an expanded gym offering.

