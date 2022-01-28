Exciting £12m. plans submitted to expand Crow Wood's Woodland Spa resort

The £12.6m. scheme would see further facilities added to the award-winning Woodland Spa.

Owner Andrew Brown said the improvements would allow the business to provide further major benefits to the economy and people of Burnley, not only be in terms of jobs, economic spin-offs, and use of the facility, but also in terms of another major boost to the image and reputation of the town.

The business celebrated 20 years of success in Burnley last month.

The ward winning Crow Hotel and Spa Resort

"It will also include installing a state-of-the-art new kitchen for Bertram's. However, the new facilities will replace the existing squash and tennis facilities. We have informed our members who use these facilities."

A planning application was made late last year and Andrew said he would like to commence some enabling works once planning had been granted.

He added: "We are negotiating with our bankers currently for additional finance for this £12.6m. project.

