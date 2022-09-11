The celebrations paused while everyone stopped to raise a glass to Her Majesty and a life lived very well.

We all felt that same sense of sadness, not quite the heartbreak of losing a close relative or friend, but the sadness that someone who has been such a constant in all our lives was no longer there.

Reporter Sue Plunkett raised a glass to Her Majesty the Queen as news of her death came through while she was celebrating at a family wedding

And in a way it made the joy and love felt at the wedding more tangible, I know that sounds really cheesy, but we all hugged each other that little bit tighter.

It was even more special for me because I was a bit of an 'outsider' as all the relatives were my partner's, including the contingent from Canada.

I felt a bit nervous at the prospect of meeting them all but those nerves melted within seconds of the introductions being made.

And I was certainly made to feel like one of the family and I can't tell you how touched I was by that. Even the ribbing from my 'brother in law' was part of the deal.

On the first night together we played a daft card game and one of the participants said her face hurt she had laughed so much. The wedding day itself was filled with love, laughter, a few tears and plenty of dancing. A family gathering the next day saw us all bring a favourite dish to the table.

Let me tell you, Canadian potato salad and the traditional five dip are dishes to die for!

As an only child with just a couple of close relatives, I never got the chance to experience big family get togethers and I always felt like I was missing out.

The great big bear hugs, the swapping of stories and memories and raising a toast to the loved ones no longer with us brings families together like nothing else.

And I like to think that while we were doing that at the wedding the Queen's family were doing the same.

And I left my family gathering with a warm, fuzzy feeling when one of the Canadian relatives embraced me as he left and said: "Good luck in your career...it's all ahead of you."

I was swiftly brought back down to earth when someone, who shall remain nameless, quipped: "He should have gone to Specsavers."