We raised a toast to the Queen at our family wedding celebration / Sue Plunkett column
I was at a family wedding when the sad news came through about the death of the Queen.
The celebrations paused while everyone stopped to raise a glass to Her Majesty and a life lived very well.
We all felt that same sense of sadness, not quite the heartbreak of losing a close relative or friend, but the sadness that someone who has been such a constant in all our lives was no longer there.
And in a way it made the joy and love felt at the wedding more tangible, I know that sounds really cheesy, but we all hugged each other that little bit tighter.
It was even more special for me because I was a bit of an 'outsider' as all the relatives were my partner's, including the contingent from Canada.
I felt a bit nervous at the prospect of meeting them all but those nerves melted within seconds of the introductions being made.
And I was certainly made to feel like one of the family and I can't tell you how touched I was by that. Even the ribbing from my 'brother in law' was part of the deal.
On the first night together we played a daft card game and one of the participants said her face hurt she had laughed so much. The wedding day itself was filled with love, laughter, a few tears and plenty of dancing. A family gathering the next day saw us all bring a favourite dish to the table.
Let me tell you, Canadian potato salad and the traditional five dip are dishes to die for!
As an only child with just a couple of close relatives, I never got the chance to experience big family get togethers and I always felt like I was missing out.
The great big bear hugs, the swapping of stories and memories and raising a toast to the loved ones no longer with us brings families together like nothing else.
And I like to think that while we were doing that at the wedding the Queen's family were doing the same.
And I left my family gathering with a warm, fuzzy feeling when one of the Canadian relatives embraced me as he left and said: "Good luck in your career...it's all ahead of you."
I was swiftly brought back down to earth when someone, who shall remain nameless, quipped: "He should have gone to Specsavers."
I knew from that moment on I was part of the clan.