Widely distributed locally and nationally, 17,000 copies will wing their way to hotels, attractions, salons, train stations, airports and more, to shine the spotlight on our borough far and wide.

During the process, we organised a powerful trio of women who together, contributed to the powerful front cover.

Burnley Brand Manager Rachel Bayley this week puts the spotlight on the new lifestyle magazine that features three inspirational young women

Lamissah La-Shontae is just 14 years old. This young lady from Burnley, who studies at Shuttleworth College, has already made a name for herself.

In fact, when we were liaising with her mother, Zohra, to find a date Lamissah could spend several hours with us at the shoot location of Padiham Town

Hall, she reeled off a busy schedule.

“She’s got the Child of Britain Awards in London, she’s not really available the last week in June..we can do early July, but things change so quickly at the minute,” her very organised mother tells us.

Luckily for us, we were able to find a Thursday that Lamissah was available, as well as Lancashire designer Sameera Mohmed who dressed Lamissah for the shoot in her Boohoo collaboration. Throw in the fact we secured edgy fashion photographer Casey Orr and Amanda Odlin, senior fashion lecturer at The University of Central Lancashire, who also taught Sameera, and it’s feeling like something of an (unexpectedly all-female) coup.

At the same time, we’re secretly thrilled we’ve managed to assemble such a strong team of local women who are making waves in their fields, none more so than Lamissah. Fresh from the Child of Britain Awards, she has also been nominated for a National Diversity Award for being a positive role model.

That’s in addition to her British Citizen Award, which she received at The House of Lords in 2021 for all of her charity campaigning. She’s wearing the designs of UCLan fashion graduate Sameera Mohmed, who recently won the boohoo Graduate Fashion Week competition to find an upcoming student designer to create a more sustainable range.

Sameera says: “The concept for my collection is to create a diverse, more sustainable and modest collection which caters to all women of different races and beliefs. The pieces in my collection are flexible to be styled in whichever way the customer feels comfortable, so a collection that can be

bespoke to your individual personality, style and background.”

Her final collection for her degree is Love is Blind, which has a truly inspirational story behind it. Sameera’s mother has a condition which has resulted in loss of her sight and her daughter has used recycled scrap optical lenses, as well as oversized glass sequins to spell out Love is Blind in braille.

Finally, Lamissah, wearing the designs of Sameera, was photographed by street photographer Casey Orr. Casey has travelled the UK with a pop-up portrait studio photographing fashionable residents in towns and cities on Saturday afternoons.

She does a lot of work in Burnley and we are thrilled to have secured all three women for the 2022 edition of Burnley Lifestyle Magazine.