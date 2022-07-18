Limehill Sparta, a 15 month old Limousin bull, came second in the young bull classes, much to the delight of his owner Hannah Ormerod.

Limousin is a French breed of beef cattle and Limehill Sparta is one of a herd of 33 owned by Hannah and her partner Joe Lancashire.

Hannah Ormerod puts prize winning Limehill Sparta through his paces at the Great Yorkshire Show, closely watched by a judge

Farming is in Hannah's blood as her grandparents, Jack and Joan Ormerod, own a farm in Clowbridge where Hannah and Joe work their herd from.

Hannah attended the former Habergham High School before going to Myerscough Agricultural College and Harper Adams University in Shropshire.

The couple recently won the reserve inter-breed champion at the Derbyshire County Show and next weekend they will be competing at Royal Lancashire Show.

And the weekend after will be special for the whole family as they will be attending the National Limousin 50th anniversary show in Carlisle.

Prize winning young bull Limehill Sparta basks in his success with owners Hannah Ormerod and Joe Lancashire