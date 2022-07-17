Resident treated for smoke inhaltion after Burnley house fire

A Burnley resident was treated for smoke inhalation after a kitchen fire at his house.

By Dominic Collis
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 11:03 pm
Updated Sunday, 17th July 2022, 11:03 pm

Two fire engines from Burnley and Nelson were mobilised to the incident on Oslo Road in Burnley on Sunday.

One casualty, suffering from smoke inhalation, was treated at scene by the fire service prior to arrival of North West Ambulance Service.

Firefighters tackled a blaze in Oslo Road, Burnley

Firefighters used one hose reel, two breathing apparatus, a positive pressure ventilation unit and oxygen therapy and remained at scene for around an hour.

