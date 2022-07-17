Resident treated for smoke inhaltion after Burnley house fire

Two fire engines from Burnley and Nelson were mobilised to the incident on Oslo Road in Burnley on Sunday.

One casualty, suffering from smoke inhalation, was treated at scene by the fire service prior to arrival of North West Ambulance Service.

Firefighters tackled a blaze in Oslo Road, Burnley