And last week I was back there for the 2024 Performing Arts Showcase. I look forward to this show every year and once again it was an amazing production of high octane songs from various musicals to incredibly moving set drama pieces.

Showcasing the talents of students on the performing arts and music programme and learners on level four HNC performing arts, musical theatre, acting and dance, the calibre of the performances was exceptional The hours of rehearsing that must have gone into this show was evident to see on the night. The enthusiasm of these young performers is infectious, it literally lifts you from your seat and, in the case of the gentleman sat next to me, he joined in every song and was the first to clap and cheer at the end of each one.

Burnley College performing arts students gave an exceptional performance in their 2024 showcase

Performing songs and scenes from classic favourites like ‘Mary Poppins’, ‘Guys and Dolls’ and ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ to modern productions like ‘We Will Rock You’ and ‘Six the Musical’, I particularly enjoyed Seize the Day from the 1992 musical ‘Newsies’ musical based on the New York City newsboy strike of 1899. Filmed on location at what I believe is Northlight in Brierfield, the choreography and dancing was spellbinding and executed perfectly, you forget that some of these performers are just 16 years old.

I also enjoyed UK v USA. Commissioned by Burnley Football Club as part of the Burnley College Clarets Takeover 2024 the audience could hardly catch their breath as we were taken on a journey through British and American culture using some classic pop songs and famous quotes.

Lauren Haigh’s execution of the song All You Wanna Do from the West End and Broadway hit ‘Six The Musical’ was show stopping. Depicting the life of Katherine Howard, one of the six in the title of Henry VIII’s wives, Lauren made the song her own, delivering it with perfect comedy timing and pathos. She put me in mind of a young Lucille Ball ( the cast will probably say who??) And Frank Sinatra ‘returned’ when Cole Howard belted out the number The World Will Remember Me from the musical ‘Bonnie and Clyde’. What a voice this young man has!

The vignettes from the play ‘Light Falls’ by Simon Stephens, a layered play about life in the face of death, focusing on love and relationships, was a triumph. Reminsicent of the 1960s ‘kitchen sink’ drama, the young actors portrayed raw emotion and feelings with such maturity and skill.

