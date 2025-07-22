Reporting Back: Work Experience with Oliver Ryan MP

For my column this week, seeing as Parliament's just broken up for summer recess and I’m at home busy working in the office and visiting people and places I don’t otherwise get to, I’ve decided to let my latest work experience placement Freddie write my column this week. What you next read, will be Freddie's column, as ever should you wish to get in touch, please do.

This week, I got the chance to do my work experience with Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield Member of Parliament, Oliver Ryan MP. As an A-Level student who wants to study Philosophy, Politics and Economics at University, I was really keen to see what being an MP is actually like and what happens behind the scenes in an MP’s office. I reached out to Oliver to ask if I could do a week of work experience, splitting my time between Westminster and his constituency office in Burnley town centre.

Getting to work in Westminster was an amazing experience. I’ve been to London before, but I’d never been inside the Houses of Parliament, so doing my work experience there right in the heart of UK politics was such an amazing opportunity. As soon as I arrived, one of Oliver’s parliamentary staff greeted me and talked me through what MPs do day to day and what Oliver’s schedule looks like. I even got to shadow Oliver in meetings. One of the highlights was going with him to a Public Accounts Committee meeting. It was really eye opening to see how full on his job is. I didn’t realise how much work MPs do, not just in Parliament, but for the constituency and more generally for the country too.

After a packed first day, I got a tour around the Palace of Westminster. I saw both the Commons and Lords chambers, which was amazing after only ever seeing them on TV, although they were a lot smaller than I expected.

Oliver Ryan MP with Freddie

On my second day, I shadowed some of the policy and casework responses, and I even had the chance to draft a few myself for Oliver. I had no idea just how much casework MPs get. It turns out that it’s a huge part of what their offices do, since being elected Oliver has dealt with over 7000 cases, ranging from personal matters to politics. I ended the day by interviewing Oliver for a college project I’m working on. He was super helpful and shared some great thoughts on sustainability. Interviewing an MP on the spot definitely showed me how much quick thinking they need, and how important it is for them to know a bit about many different topics.

On my final day in Parliament, I went to PMQs and that was the personal highlight of mine. Seeing it all live, watching politicians debate and go back and forth with each other, was amazing. It really made me realise how sharp they need to be. It was a once in a lifetime experience that I’ll never forget.

After spending three days in Westminster, I travelled back up to Burnley to see what work looks like in the local constituency office. When I got there, I met Oliver’s local team and found out more about what each of them does – Gemma and Hannah and Abdul and Alun. Before this, I had no idea what goes on day to day in a constituency office. I shadowed a caseworker who was meeting with constituents, hearing about their problems and helping them get the support they needed. I also got the chance to draft my own casework responses for Oliver and see how the office helps solve real issues people are facing.

On my last day, I went with Oliver to visit a local business called Panaz. It was interesting to sit in on a meeting with them and learn more about what they do and how Oliver can support them – particularly with export support. I spent the rest of the day looking back on what was a super fun, busy and inspiring week.

I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity and want to say a big thank you to Oliver and his team for letting me experience what it’s really like to work with an MP. If you’re a student who’s interested in politics, I’d recommend getting in touch with Oliver to try and get some work experience. It is very eye opening to see the behind the scenes and who knows, maybe one day you might become an MP.

I want to thank Freddie for sharing his reflections on his work experience in my office. I'm glad to hear he enjoyed the experience and gained insight into what it’s like to be an MP.As always, if you have any concerns or need assistance, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. You can reach me by email at [email protected] or by phone at 01282 216398. My office at 5 Grimshaw Street in Burnley Town Centre is open for walk-ins from Monday to Thursday, 10am to 2pm, and by appointment only on Fridays – say hello.

Until next time,

Oliver