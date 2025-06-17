Political opinion: Jonathan Hinder MP: Pushing for Pendle and Clitheroe to benefit from nuclear jobs boost

Rolls‑Royce has been named the Government’s preferred supplier to build small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) - part of a £2.5 billion investment to power millions of homes and create around 3,000 skilled jobs. It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity - and I’m pushing to make sure Barnoldswick benefits.

This SMR programme marks a new “golden age” for British nuclear – clean, homegrown, reliable energy that strengthens national security and delivers high-paying industrial jobs. With production expected to begin in the coming years, it’s a major industrial moment – and our region must not be left behind.

It’s a key opportunity to bring more skilled industrial jobs to our area – the kind of stable, long-term work that supports families and grows our economy. I’ll be doing all I can to ensure that happens. Bringing these jobs to my area is one of my highest local priorities as your MP.

That’s exactly what I told Energy Secretary Ed Miliband in the House of Commons last week. I reminded him that before the pandemic, Rolls‑Royce Barnoldswick supported 900 jobs. Today, it’s closer to 400. This is our chance to rebuild that strength – and I urged him to ensure the Government, as customer, demands that these new jobs go to Barnoldswick.

In response, Ed said he was “incredibly impressed” by what he saw on his recent visit to the Barnoldswick site, and while he had to stay neutral during the competition, he was pleased Rolls‑Royce won and agreed it was important the jobs go to towns like ours.

I’ll be meeting directly with Rolls‑Royce to press the case for Barnoldswick to be at the heart of this programme. We have the skills, the experience, and the industrial heritage - now we need the investment and the work.

Labour’s Plan for Change is about rebuilding British industry - and Barnoldswick can be a key part of that. We’re pushing ahead with Sizewell C, Hinkley Point C, and now the most advanced SMR programme in Europe. These projects mean apprenticeships, training, and supply chain growth across the UK – and I’ll fight to make sure our area sees the benefit.

This is an opportunity that we must seize. Pendle and Clitheroe helped power Britain’s past, now it can help power its future.

Upcoming surgeries:

Colne - Friday 27th June, 3.30pm-5.00pm

Barnoldswick - Saturday 5th July, 10.30am-12.00pm

As always, please email [email protected] to book your slot.