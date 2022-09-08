Liz Truss is the right choice to take our country forward | Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham column

He said that her in-tray was amongst the most difficult of any new leader.

A tough economic situation, trade unions trying to hold the country to ransom, the NHS not yet recovered from Covid, and an intense land war in Europe.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham

But it was precisely this which convinced me and so many others that Liz is the right person to take the helm.

As the third woman to lead Her Majesty’s Government (all have been Conservatives…), she has a record of delivering.

Whether that’s the trade deals secured for businesses, or the unflinching approach taken towards Russian aggression as Foreign Secretary.

Liz is a person of action.

This week, just days after being appointed, she announced a support package to help with energy bills and fix the underlying structural problems with energy. That means getting on, at speed, with the task of bringing new supplies and power stations on stream.

I have been speaking to Liz, and her Cabinet throughout the summer.

We have spoken of the very real worries not just of households in our borough, but of businesses too.

That’s why this package of support is ensuring businesses are helped too. These are the same businesses that are part of our community, employing our friends and family.

But this is only one part of the immediate tasks that need tackling.

The new Deputy Prime Minister is also Secretary of State for Health, and she has summed up her immediate priorities as A, B, C, D. Ambulances – Backlog – Care – Doctors – Dentists.

And finally, Liz has also laid out her vision for where she wants to take our country. In Parliament this week the main words have been ‘aspiration’ and ‘growth’.

They go to the core of why us Conservatives are involved in politics, and they sum up my mission for our borough – giving people opportunity, driving aspiration, and getting Westminster focused on Burnley and Padiham’s economic growth.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the new Chancellor, will be setting out a new approach to taxes later this month. Suella Braverman, known for her strong stance against the ECHR has become Home Secretary tasked with ending illegal immigration. And neighbouring MP Jake Berry who headed up the NRG becomes Party Chairman.