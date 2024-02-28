Why are councillors upping their allowances while upping council tax? | Burnley Express Letters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Just watched councillors nod through an increase to their allowances and at the same time up our council tax.

And all this while waxing lyrical about how they feel for the poor folk in this town struggling. I saw only Couns. Jamie McGowan and Don Whitaker vote against the councillor allowance increase.

Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Not a bad pay day for the councillors, many who were so interested, they played on their phones most of the time, but then when you are getting money for simply turning up for a voluntary role, it's not a bad gig.

Sadly, this will never end, we have career politicians who simply wouldn't get a job in the private business world, yet are allowed to up their money when they want.