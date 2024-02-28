News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Why are councillors upping their allowances while upping council tax? | Burnley Express Letters

From: Cath Morrison, Hapton
By Express Letters
Published 28th Feb 2024, 11:42 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 11:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Just watched councillors nod through an increase to their allowances and at the same time up our council tax.

Read More
Dismayed at constant council in-fighting | Burnley Express Letters

And all this while waxing lyrical about how they feel for the poor folk in this town struggling. I saw only Couns. Jamie McGowan and Don Whitaker vote against the councillor allowance increase.

Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin StuttardBurnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Not a bad pay day for the councillors, many who were so interested, they played on their phones most of the time, but then when you are getting money for simply turning up for a voluntary role, it's not a bad gig.

Sadly, this will never end, we have career politicians who simply wouldn't get a job in the private business world, yet are allowed to up their money when they want.

The only good thing about it, it is the only time the councillors agree. What a country and a town we live in, where people claiming to want to help their community, actually take from it, causing hardship for those who try to support their families without the same luxury.