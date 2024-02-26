Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As a non politician, I am dismayed at the in-fighting in Burnley.

The council leader in his online letter to the Express says the stakes are high locally and the town has unique dynamics.

'To justify the tax increase by telling us it is just pennies extra is an insult as is the plan to increase the allowances the councillors.'

But let's just remember that is not something the electorate chose, it was down to Coun. Anwar and his colleagues switching parties and changing the face of the town hall. And just by wearing Claret jackets, doesn't mean we all support them!

Whether their stance over international matters is right or not, Coun. Anwar has now left the town with unproven newcomers from The Greens and old timers from The Liberal Dems, running our town. I am no Labour supporter, but from what I can see, nothing much has changed since the coalition, apart from lots of cancelled meetings and lots of hot air.

People who actually pay council tax face higher bills, while those who don't, are given more support, even though the council's own public consultation did not support the proposals set to be pushed through this week at Full Council.

And to justify the tax increase by telling us it is just pennies extra is an insult as is the plan to increase the allowances the councillors, who let's remember are unqualified volunteers, are planning to also nod through, hiding behind the independent judgement.

Coun. Anwar is right that Labour parachutes in fresh faced unknowns into the town when it comes to the General Election. But let's face it, the prospect of the Green and Lib Dem candidates are hardly exciting either, with neither candidate really working for the town, despite their promises. Our current MP has had to learn on the hoof and hasn't done a bad job, but we all know why he was elected, so his chances look bleak too.

Sadly, as they say, we get who we vote for, but the current crop of borough and county councillors is poor, gone are the days when they stood for the town to serve it, for most it is a nice top up for their retirement fund or a second job.