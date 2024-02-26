All councillors seem to do these days is argue amongst themselves | Burnley Express Letters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I agree with Mr Frost that LCC is to blame for much of the chaos in Burnley, but our borough councillors, many who are county representatives too, are just as responsible.

Gone are the days when councillors actually stood up for our town, now they seem to argue amongst themselves, switch parties when it suits and make decisions which affect our lives, without actually thinking through.

The many traffic diversions have been particularly bad for the older drivers, used to the regular routes and now shunted all over the place and forced to compete with younger and increasingly frustrated motorists.

Mr Frost is right when he says LCC is a shambles, but I can't agree with his sentiments that our neighbours down the road are much better.

The roads may look better in Blackburn, but the locals are up in arms with the amount of house building and reducing of the countryside that has gone on, with like Burnley, their concerns dismissed by councillors who are not qualified, but think they know best.

In terms of devolution, who knows what is best, after all, we must be going through the worst political phase for decades.

Nationally and locally, we seem to have so called career politicians who like to spout a lot and take as much out of the public purse as they can, while slowly turning our town into a suburb of Manchester.