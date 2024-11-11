Signs on Extwistle Road in Worsthorne warning of the road being closed ahead. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Brian Gray, Worsthorne

I do love it when county councillors pat themselves on the back for simply doing what they signed up for, helping the community.

The good news that Lancashire County Council is finally repairing the road between Briercliffe and Worsthorne, has been greeted with underlying joy by Coun. Cosima Towneley, who of course, is taking credit, who would have thought it was election time soon!

The real truth is, without residents giving her and her colleagues lots of "in public grief", the road would have been left to rot, like so many in rural Burnley.

It also shows, despite what LCC and Coun. Towneley constantly cry, the money is there, the locals just needed to nag to get it spent.

And there would be plenty more if Coun. Towneley and her colleagues followed parish councillors and didn't claim the multiple thousands they get in allowances.

Just look at local Burnley borough councillor, Ivor Emo, using his time to tidy Cliviger and Worsthorne up, and who has also this week organised the repair of the steps up to the war memorial at St John’s and all for free.

And that is what being a community representative is all about, not using your unqualified role for political and monetary reasons.

Too much of our hard earned money is wasted on allowances instead of infrastructure. Things need to change, people before profit.

The genuine community helpers, like Coun. Emo, will still be there when needed and helping for the right reasons.