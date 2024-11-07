A much-used rural link, which has closed for a number of months, is set to reopen next week, to the relief of motorists and residents.

As reported in the Burnley Express last month, Extwistle and Todmorden Road – a country road which connects Worsthorne and Harle Syke, has been shut since September while Lancashire County Council undertakes maintenance work.

However, Burnley Rural County Coun. Cosima Towneley has now revealed that work to reopen the Worsthorne to Briercliffe section is set to begin on Monday.

Signs on Extwistle Road in Worsthorne warning of the road being closed ahead. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

She said: “I’m delighted to announce work to reopen this much missed rural link between Worsthorne and Briercliffe will commence on Monday, November 11th.

“Works on Extwistle Road at the Worsthorne end will commence once Todmorden Road is open.

“Access to and from Worsthorne will be temporarily suspended whilst the new surface ‘cures’, only a matter of hours I have been told. This is the second phase of works and if there are any changes from the notice already issued I will keep residents posted.

“Residents living on Shay Lane, Monk Hall, Roggerham, The Bottins, High Halstead, and anywhere in between will not be stranded. Access will be temporarily via Briercliffe for the modicum of time it takes to harden.”

The county council confirmed last months that resurfacing works will see a road closure from 20 Extwistle Road to 37 Church Square, starting at the parking bay between November 25th and December 2nd.

Todmorden Road remains closed which includes Cockden Bridge due to unsafe road conditions.