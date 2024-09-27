Watching the councillors bicker last night on You Tube at Full Council over council tax was again like a toddler's tea party.

When are these so called volunteer politicians going to get it into their heads that people in Burnley can't keep paying more? Our wages are not rising to cope with the influx of pressure from every corner of life, whether it be council tax or heating bills. Like what is happening nationally, there is a cry of no money from politicians, while they themselves take healthy expenses for a voluntary job, pay council officials unjustified wages and farm out work to consultants.

This, plus the money wasted on vanity projects which may be nice if you have the money, but the fact is councils should be concentrating on the vital services and not clobbering everyone just because they can. There has to be a breaking point and a time these councillors and gold plated council officers look at what people can really afford. And the so called independent renumeration panel, which decides how much councillors should get in allowances, needs to be real too. Made up currently of individuals with comfy lifestyles, it's so easy to say councillors should be rewarded. But at the end of the day, these people volunteered for the roles that they are unqualified to do.