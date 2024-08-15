Cliviger grass verge moaners need to cut out the complaining | Burnley Express Letters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From: David Connor, Worsthorne

I have been watching with amusement as residents in Cliviger squabble like children over the state of their grass verges.

Some think they are overgrown and tatty, others support the reason they have not been cut, to produce a haven for wild flowers.

Either way, Lancashire County Council which is legally responsible for the cutting wins. The wildflower project was organised by Cliviger Parish Council a couple of years ago, using money from the Scottish Power windfarm benefit fund. The idea being to plant non native wildflowers which eventually should self seed.

So it cost the tax payer nothing. The work was carried out by the hard working, but over stretched Greenspaces at Burnley Borough Council. And ever since Lancashire County Council hasn't touched the verges, so saving itself the cost of cutting, which I presume hasn't been handed back to the council tax payers. Meanwhile the keyboard warriors have had a fine time blaming everyone for why the village is not as neat as pin.

Local politicians were invited to explain what was happening, they stayed quiet, eventually the LCC councillor issued a lofty statement through the site administrators which was so vague it caused more debate. And despite Greenspaces then trying to explain why the verges do not look as good as other wildflower patches in the town, still they harked on and on.

So yesterday, the verges were cut and this morning Cliviger News is praising LCC, the body which has done nothing and gained the most! What a circus our local politics is! I for one would like to place on record my thanks to the parish council for starting the idea and the Greenspaces for working hard to implement it. As for the keyboard warriors, let's see you lot volunteering (like the parish councillors) instead of moaning.