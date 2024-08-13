Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From: David Innes

How can Angela Raynor justify the so called ordering of 369 new homes in Burnley (up from 51) when the town has no housing shortage? (see ‘This is how many more new homes Burnley is set to get this year’ story).

The fact there are 1,731 empty homes which could be lived in, along with ones occupied by businesses instead of families, is something she should be more concerned about.

And all the housing in Cliviger, Briercliffe, Worsthorne and Habergham Eaves over the last few years must mean the town has already over built anyway.

A quick fix of ugly hen huts is not the answer. If it's all about the money, then maybe Ms Raynor should get Burnley Council to stop giving huge council tax reductions and instead make sure everyone pays something. And maybe they can use up the £500,000 nest egg they have squirreled away. A council who always manages to find the £122,000 salary for the hide away chief executive and the vast "allowances" for councillors.

No doubt all this will fall on deaf ears as Labour and our new MP only seem to operate a do as I say policy and blame the former Government for everything.

Appointing Lord Khan as the housing peer is not great for the town either. May only be me, but I have never heard one thing he has done for his home town, surely there are more vocal politicians in the town who deserved a peerage?

Burnley is a traditional place, with good people who deserve not to have it ruined by the London and Manchester centric who appear to want to change it to a commuter belt, simply because they have already over developed in other areas in the North West closest to the big cities.

Leave us alone Ms Raynor. And Mr Ryan and Lord Khan, stick up and protect your town, don't just use it to progress your careers.