Burnley Express letters | Why are we neglecting our ‘jewel in the crown’ – the countryside?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fabulous to see my County Councillor Cosima Towneley out and about promoting youth and culture on local social media platforms.
I would be grateful if she would show as much enthusiasm for issues she represents in her ward of Cliviger and Worsthorne.
Not life changing, but annoying when you pay the council tax we "posh" folk actually fork out for, when so many in the town pay nothing, but get all the services anyway.
The grass verges are high and unkempt and the roads full of pot holes and worn out tarmac, all left probably as part of the county's cunning plan to slow traffic down, well that is what Coun Towneley tells us.
Our countryside is Burnley 's jewel in the crown, the promotional information tells us, so why do we neglect it so much?
And why do we have councillors more keen to promote themselves on social media, than represent the people who pay for those very expensive allowances they claim, which in many cases are higher than people's wages. Let's hope the councillors are not tax exempt too!
Come on Coun Towneley, stop posturing and start representing!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.