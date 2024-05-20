Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From: Martin Parker, Cliviger

Fabulous to see my County Councillor Cosima Towneley out and about promoting youth and culture on local social media platforms.

I would be grateful if she would show as much enthusiasm for issues she represents in her ward of Cliviger and Worsthorne.

'Our countryside is Burnley 's jewel in the crown, the promotional information tells us, so why do we neglect it so much?'

Not life changing, but annoying when you pay the council tax we "posh" folk actually fork out for, when so many in the town pay nothing, but get all the services anyway.

The grass verges are high and unkempt and the roads full of pot holes and worn out tarmac, all left probably as part of the county's cunning plan to slow traffic down, well that is what Coun Towneley tells us.

And why do we have councillors more keen to promote themselves on social media, than represent the people who pay for those very expensive allowances they claim, which in many cases are higher than people's wages. Let's hope the councillors are not tax exempt too!