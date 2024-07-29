Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From: David Connor ,Water Street, Worsthorne

Our new MP has toed the party line and backed a plan with 49 other Starmer newbies to banish the builder blockers and demolish the green belt.

Obviously keen to keep in with the top brass, it looks like Mr Ryan will do as he is told, rather than help protect the countryside around Burnley.

This despite the fact there is no housing shortage in the town and there are lots of former homes in places like Bank Parade that are allowed to be used as offices instead of what they were built for.

Not being a native of the town, Mr Ryan obviously doesn't realise how much people in the town love our green belt and continue to live in the borough because we like it just the way it is.

Mr Ryan's pledge will no doubt be music to the ears of Labour stalwarts like Mark Townsend and former head of planning, Sue Graham.

After all their Local Plan is already hated by the town, now they have official backing to destroy the landscape with even more hen huts to ensure there will actually be some people to pay council tax in the town.

Let's hope when more un necessary housing in Burnley is planned for, that the green fields near the homes of the decision makers are chosen first, so they too can experience the upset to community life, just to bring the coffers in.