From: David Connor, Worsthorne

More Government propaganda via "Lancashire tax payers' cash being wasted by too many council minister says ahead of cull"

While it is true, council waste our money like confetti, local Government devolution is not the answer.

Manchester never wanted it or a Mayor, but as usual the politicians took no notice of the residents and instead went ahead with it and now people pay far more, with the council just announcing a 7.5% hike from April.

The only way to cut costs is to slash officials and councillors wages, expenses and pensions and spend the money on what the people want, not what the councils think we want.

Local government devolution may result in less people at the top, but their salaries will be much higher, don't think they will get their fat noses out of the troughs.

In fact, officials from many of the local authorities threatened with the axe, are already taking early retirement and then going to the "safe" councils on much higher wages.

So don't believe the likes of Mark Townsend and Oliver Ryan, they just want more power for themselves.

The day we see thousands of houses built on land behind their homes and in the case of Mr Ryan, the day he doesn't claim for his accommodation in London, is the day I will believe these politicians are here for us.