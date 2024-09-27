Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Once again council tax payers are being inconvenienced due to the lack of foresight from Lancashire County Council.

Todmorden/Extwistle Road has been closed with no indication of an opening date, because it has finally been deemed unsafe. This, despite the fact that the users of this road have been telling our local county representative this for a very long time.

The usual excuses have been given, lack of resources, bad weather and heavy traffic, but in honesty this problem should have been sorted out a long time ago and problems like this will get worse if devolution hands more powers to the Preston centric county council. And unless we have a local representative who is prepared to stand up for us, instead of being a voice for the county, then things will not improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Express letters | It's time Burnley and our rural areas were treated properly by county and our local politicians

We vote in local representatives to do just that, back local residents, not toe the official line, while they rake in £40,000 plus a year for a voluntary role. It's time Burnley and our rural areas were treated properly by county and our local politicians.

From: ‘Fed up motorist’ (name and address supplied)