Burnley Express letters | It's time Burnley and our rural areas were treated properly by county and our local politicians

By Express letters
Published 27th Sep 2024, 11:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Once again council tax payers are being inconvenienced due to the lack of foresight from Lancashire County Council.

Todmorden/Extwistle Road has been closed with no indication of an opening date, because it has finally been deemed unsafe. This, despite the fact that the users of this road have been telling our local county representative this for a very long time.

Read More
Watch on Shots!: We follow the victims of the cavity wall insulation scandal as ...

The usual excuses have been given, lack of resources, bad weather and heavy traffic, but in honesty this problem should have been sorted out a long time ago and problems like this will get worse if devolution hands more powers to the Preston centric county council. And unless we have a local representative who is prepared to stand up for us, instead of being a voice for the county, then things will not improve.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Express letters | It's time Burnley and our rural areas were treated properly by county and our local politiciansExpress letters | It's time Burnley and our rural areas were treated properly by county and our local politicians
Express letters | It's time Burnley and our rural areas were treated properly by county and our local politicians

We vote in local representatives to do just that, back local residents, not toe the official line, while they rake in £40,000 plus a year for a voluntary role. It's time Burnley and our rural areas were treated properly by county and our local politicians.

From: ‘Fed up motorist’ (name and address supplied)

Related topics:BurnleyLancashire County CouncilTodmorden

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.