Todmorden/Extwistle Road has been closed with no indication of an opening date, because it has finally been deemed unsafe. This, despite the fact that the users of this road have been telling our local county representative this for a very long time.
The usual excuses have been given, lack of resources, bad weather and heavy traffic, but in honesty this problem should have been sorted out a long time ago and problems like this will get worse if devolution hands more powers to the Preston centric county council. And unless we have a local representative who is prepared to stand up for us, instead of being a voice for the county, then things will not improve.
We vote in local representatives to do just that, back local residents, not toe the official line, while they rake in £40,000 plus a year for a voluntary role. It's time Burnley and our rural areas were treated properly by county and our local politicians.
From: ‘Fed up motorist’ (name and address supplied)
