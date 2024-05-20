Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From: Cath Morrison, Hapton.

Excellent news to see Labour has had its coat tails clipped by the other parties on Burnley Council.

For too long, the likes of Couns. Mark Townsend, John Harbour and Sue Graham have dominated local politics and had it their way, with only the section of the town which would support them at voting time, benefiting from their policies.

I am no fan of the Tories, but at least they seem locally to care for all of us and want to make things fair, so let’s hope with this new minority coalition, that the future is brighter and more fair for all of us in the town.

The jury is out on the leader, Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, as he seems to be more keen on promoting the football club, a key part of the town, but there are other very successful businesses, which are run by local people, not those out to make a quick buck on the back of Burnley.