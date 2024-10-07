Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From: Roger Barstow Frost

I have been reading the pages of the “Burnley Express” about the Lancashire Devolution Plans (Devo Deal a Betrayal 20th September, 2024). Would you allow me to contribute to the debate?

It seems to me that the three Lancashire Conservative second-tier authorities (Fylde, Ribble Valley and Wyre), together with the Conservative County Council, are holding the rest of the County to ransom over a potential devolution deal. An “agreement”, of sorts, was made, when the Conservatives were in power at Westminster, by which the two top-tier Lancashire Boroughs (Blackburn and Blackpool), together with the LCC, would set up a Combined Authority.

This “agreement”, which has some measure of support of the three Conservative second tier authorities, above, excludes all 10 of them, and is, therefore, unfair. A whole range of services – education, social services, libraries, highways and regeneration, which is of crucial importance to North-East Lancashire – would be carried out exclusively by the top-tier authorities.

In other words, the LCC would represent all of the 10 second tier authorities even though the County is one of the most diverse in the country and, over the last 50 years, has consistently failed most of the remaining seven second-tier authorities. This is partly because the problems of North-East Lancashire are very different from those of the west of the County. They are strikingly different from the three second-tier authorities (listed above) which are hiding under a guise of concern for democracy when, in reality, they are only concerned about themselves.

One of the dangers, of the Lancashire Devolution talks, is the fear that a Lancashire Mayor, will add an additional, and expensive, layer to local government. In addition, as the leader of Burnley Borough Council has indicated, when he said, “Burnley will not merge with Blackburn under my watch”.

Neither of these need to be the case. In the early 1970s Lord Redcliffe-Maud, of the Royal Commission for Local Government, proposed that all councils, wherever they were in the country, should be single tier. For political reasons, Edward Heath’s Conservative government (1970-74) thought differently. It did introduce Unitary Councils in the most urbanised areas of the country but, for the more rural parts, a more expensive two-tier system was unnecessarily introduced. It is with this that Lancashire has been cursed for 50 years.

Lord Redcliffe-Maud’s proposals could even now be implemented. They would get rid of the Lancashire County Council, saving a tier of local government, and, at the same time reduce the number of second tier councils from the original twelve to only five. Single tier councils, otherwise known as Unitary authorities, could be retained in Blackburn and Blackpool and created for Preston, Lancaster and Burnley. This would obviate any potential merger with Blackburn.

None of the five new Unitary authorities would be so large that connections within the communities that they represent would be lost. The five authorities could come together for a Mayoral System to be introduced, with all that this would mean in terms of finance for everyone across the County.

All this shows that, if one looks to history, it is often the case that solutions to what might be regarded as intractable problems can be found. Are the participants in this long, unproductive Devolution Saga prepared to come together for the common good? As things are, I think not.