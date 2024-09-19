Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The leader of Burnley Council has admitted he was “shocked” by the sudden announcement of a Devolution deal for Lancashire while the Labour leader of the opposition said it would leave Burnley “with no seat at the table”.

Independent leader Coun. Afrasiab Anwar said he too was disappointed in the announcement which means that Lancashire must bring forward proposals for “deeper and wider devolution” by this time next year.

Coun. Anwar said: “It is alarming that the Minister for Local Government and the three upper-tier authorities in Lancashire have decided to move forward with a non-mayoral county combined authority behind closed doors, without consulting their fellow Labour district leaders. This action undermines the core principles of local democracy and transparency.

“What was the point of inviting expressions of interest by the end of September if the existing deal was to be ratified regardless? Labelling this as a ‘transitional’ arrangement is merely a facade, wasting millions of taxpayers’ money at a time when pensioners and hardworking families are struggling with daily essentials.

Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“I did not expect this, even from this Government, especially after we were invited to submit Expressions of Interest. Announcing this before the submission deadline is a betrayal. To say this is disappointing is an understatement.

“This wasn’t our preferred route, to truly unlock Lancashire’s economic potential, we need substantial investment—billions, not just £20 million. It’s now essential for the government to rectify this and foster collaboration by ensuring that Districts are fully involved from the beginning with full voting rights.

“I am willing to collaborate with any local authority interested in pursuing a mayoral system, provided the Secretary of State’s invitation is genuine, which remains highly questionable. However, I must draw a firm line against local government reorganisation. While I acknowledge that many Labour leaders support this, I cannot compromise my borough’s sovereignty. Burnley will not merge with Blackburn under my watch.”

Meanwhile, local Labour leader Coun. Mark Townsend was equally scathing about the proposed deal.

He said: “This is really disappointing news for Burnley. This was an opportunity to put Lancashire on the same footing as Manchester and Liverpool to secure a brighter future for the counties residents.

“Instead Lancashire leaders have been consumed by self interest and turf wars leaving Government with no choice but to implement a poor devolution deal that puts Lancashire in the slow lane with no voice on a future council for the nations and regions.

“It is unacceptable Burnley has no seat at the table in these new arrangements with residents now relying on councillors elected in Preston, Blackburn and Blackpool to make the big decisions for the town.

“The one crumb of comfort in this shambles is that the Government wants to see further proposals from Lancashire in 2025 that would enable it to devolve more power and resources to the county.

“Lancashire Leaders, including the Burnley leader who has been guilty of multiple U turns on the issue, have managed to sideline the county from the national conversation and condemn towns like Burnley to being no more than glorified parish councils. Let’s see if they can be bold and ambitious to get us out of this mess.”

Coun. Anwar responded to the criticism by saying that Labour lacked a concrete plan and had thus “resorted to adopting Tory proposals.”