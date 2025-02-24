Burnley Epress readers’ letter: ‘vulnerable children in Burnley are being sold down the river’ by Lancashire County Council

By David Innes
Published 24th Feb 2025, 13:43 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

I see Lancashire County Council has been ordered to up its game when it comes to looking after young people with special educational needs or disabilities.

The councillor with special responsibility for this area is my ward councillor, Cosima Towneley, who according to official figures, received £22,732 for the role in "allowances".

This on top of the basic allowance of £13,777 and bumped up with £3,030 in mileage, meaning a grand total allowance of £39,539.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No one is disputing councillors should get some renumeration for giving up their time, but this sum, which appears to be the biggest behind the actual council leader, is outrageous, when you consider the cuts being made to vital services that children with special needs or disabilities need to survive daily.

County Hall, PrestonCounty Hall, Preston
County Hall, Preston
Read More
Barnoldswick hosts Harry Potter themed School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

Councils hide behind the fact that the figures are decided by an independent pay body, same as the MP's do, but really is this on, when councillors don't have to have any experience to become the person who has special responsibility and in all honesty, probably just follow what the officials tell them anyway.

And while Coun. Towneley is juggling this job, where is she when it comes to local issues in Cliviger and Worsthorne. The state of our roads, overgrown verges and lack of resources in the town's highest precept area, is the telling answer.

Time for a local Government re think and to re look at our priorities, I would suggest.

David Innes

Cliviger

Related topics:Lancashire County CouncilBurnleyGovernment
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice