Anti-social and dangerous driving is plaguing our roads | Burnley Express Letters
and live on Freeview channel 276
Last week there was another road traffic collision in Brierfield, resulting in a death. This is not the first.
Regardless of the circumstances of this particular incident, everyone who is even a visitor to this area, let alone a resident, must be well aware of the problem of anti-social and dangerous driving behaviour plaguing the roads. How long can we as a society tolerate this? It is a certainty that this death will not be the last. I feel that the time has come to adopt a zero tolerance policy to motoring offences in the area. The drivers of these vehicles are displaying flagrant disregard for the law, effectively raising a finger to the police.
The amount of cars screaming about with no front number plates is bizarre, surely that should be an instant fixed penalty? The same applies to speeding, and the myriad other offences that are obviously being committed. I would be happy to be subjected to a regime that has no patience with driving offences, if I break the law I deserve the punishment. I am very aware that the police have limited resources, but this situation is causing no small amount of fear to local residents, and I repeat that there can only be more tragedies if the situation is allowed to continue.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.