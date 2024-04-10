Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week there was another road traffic collision in Brierfield, resulting in a death. This is not the first.

Regardless of the circumstances of this particular incident, everyone who is even a visitor to this area, let alone a resident, must be well aware of the problem of anti-social and dangerous driving behaviour plaguing the roads. How long can we as a society tolerate this? It is a certainty that this death will not be the last. I feel that the time has come to adopt a zero tolerance policy to motoring offences in the area. The drivers of these vehicles are displaying flagrant disregard for the law, effectively raising a finger to the police.

