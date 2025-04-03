How litter picking boosted my mental and physical health | The Burnley Litter Picker
In addition to the satisfaction of making our town a cleaner, safer, and more pleasant place to live and visit, there has been a whole range of other joys and benefits that have come with it. The first of these is the simple thrill of getting outdoors.
I work full-time (usually from my home office) and spend most of my day in front of a computer. Before I started this challenge, I found that I would often go all day without leaving the house - and, although I knew this to be detrimental to my health, it seemed better than wasting money at the local supermarket or pie shop (which is where I would often end up).
Now, armed with a roll of bin bags, a pair of gloves, and my litter picker, I always have a good reason to go out. As a result, I regularly get 30 minutes or more of exercise each day, get to know where I live better, and feel both fitter and healthier than ever.
Spending time outside in sunlight (when we get it) is proven to have multiple health benefits, including improved mood, better sleep and a healthier immune system. It also boosts blood circulation, can improve the appearance of skin, and sometimes leads to social interactions with neighbours and others. Plus - if you stay away from the shop - it’s totally free!
If I’m litter picking near one of Burnley’s parks or green spaces, I always find that I return to my desk feeling even more refreshed and productive. Unsurprisingly, research has found that a strong connection with nature is associated with lower levels of poor mental health, including reduced depression and anxiety. This connection with green spaces often leads to increased environmental responsibility too, meaning people who spend time in nature are less likely to litter their community. Litter picking is also psychologically rewarding.
When you complete a task - whether it's washing your car, painting a garden fence, or picking up litter - your brain releases dopamine, a neurotransmitter linked to motivation and reward. This chemical boost explains why even small, simple tasks (like putting rubbish in a bin) can feel satisfying. For me, each item of litter picked up provides a small sense of accomplishment and motivates me to keep going.
For some, this can make litter picking quite addictive! Clearing up rubbish is also particularly rewarding because it provides instant gratification. Unlike some environmental activism, which - while important - can feel slow and abstract, litter picking offers immediate visible change, reinforcing the idea that small actions make a difference. It is also hyper local and extremely personal - benefitting both you and your closest neighbours more than anyone else.
Finally, this challenge has enabled me to set an example for both my eight-year-old niece and other young people around Burnley.
In my previous experience as a teacher, I found leading from the front to be the most powerful and contagious action I could take as an educator. When students saw me working hard (and doing the right things), they nearly always matched my efforts. As much as I enjoy it, I don't want to pick up litter forever, and I think the best way to achieve that is to inspire people to stop dropping it.
