There were no airs and graces and the reason why she came to the borough was because of the importance she places on making sure families have the food security they require. She visited Padiham Green Primary School (where she got stuck into a very muddy marshmallow toasting session, amongst other things), before heading to The University of Central Lancashire’s School of Medicine on its Burnley campus.

In a visit that also included Down Town Community Kitchen, Burnley FC in the Community, Holy Trinity Primary School and St Matthew’s Church and the Ghausia Mosque, some may have been left wondering why she visited the university. The reason for her visit to the university was to discover more about how the town is the birthplace of primary care research. The Duchess met with medical students who specialise in Motor Neurone Disease, which is a topic that is close to her heart.

Visit by Sarah, Duchess of York to Padiham and Burnley, Wednesday December 13th 2023

The Duchess has been working with those who suffer from the disease since the 1990s and was patron of the Motor Neurone Disease Association. She later became president of the International Alliance for ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) after heavily promoting fundraising campaigns. UCLan has around 500 medical students on its campus in Burnley, a fact that many people might not realise. These students are sent on placements to GP surgeries and within the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust to help support the NHS, including around challenges that have been created because of the pandemic and food insecurity. Many of these students are international – with a good portion residing in Sandygate student accommodation – and often choose to stay within the community to add value to the local health economy.

Of course, there are also the traditional economic benefits of having a thriving student population that in turn develops into working professionals who spend their money in the borough. But the purpose of this visit was to show the Duchess how the university’s medical school contributes not only to the health economy, but to social mobility also.

Burnley.co.uk has met several local students who told us that had this campus not been available, they wouldn’t have been able to pursue their dreams of joining the healthcare profession due to family or financial commitments. Imagine how much talent may have gone under the radar had UCLan not established its campus here, with Burnley Council playing a huge role by helping to transform the former mill buildings into innovative learning spaces and partnering with Barnfield for the student accommodation.