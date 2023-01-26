State-of-the-art youth centre would help tackle anti-social behaviour | Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham column

Whilst out and about I’ve had several residents raise anti-social behaviour with me, which was consistent with the issues I hear about when I sit down with our local police team.

And it is something I know they take incredibly seriously. Just last Friday the Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire, Andrew Snowden, hosted an Anti-Social Behaviour Summit focused on East Lancashire where he brought together partners from across our part of Lancashire. This included myself, councillors, voluntary groups, businesses, the police and others – all determined to find ways of tackling the issue.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham

The thing that came across strongly to me was that a key driver of ASB is the belief amongst some young people that there is nothing for them to do in an evening and this is something we must tackle. Not just tackle in fact, but in perception too.

Because there are activities for young people in an evening, and we are working to make this even better.

As many will be aware, last summer bids were submitted to Government for the Youth Investment Fund which is in place to expand youth provision. We have a number of great bids locally which I’ve been pleased to support and raise with Ministers, including a new state-of-the-art youth centre in Burnley town centre, which would cost around £8m but which would bring amazing provision every day of the week; and expansion and investment at Burnley Boys and Girls’ Club on Barden Lane which already does a huge amount to support young people of all ages.

I’ve also had the pleasure over recent months of visiting some of our existing local youth groups, from the Army and Air Cadets, to the Girl Guides. And these are in addition to the Scouts, Beavers, Sea Cadets and so many other groups that children and young people have access to right now.

These organisations are going from strength to strength and expanding provision can only be a good thing.

The focus on ASB and crime also comes as latest figures show that we now have more than 450 additional police officers in Lancashire compared to 2019, including many who are coming to the end of their training and will shortly join the fully-trained ranks.

