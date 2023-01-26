We are absolutely delighted that the production captures the Burnley essence so perfectly – from the gentle mick taking and resilience to determination and friendliness, it was absolutely uplifting and refreshing.

On a wet cold day last March, Burnley.co.uk met with Dave Fishwick and the Netflix team whilst they filmed outside the central library and we interviewed Dave, as well as the producer.

Burnley.co.uk interviewing the man himself, Dave Fishwick, last year

I remember we were gutted it was torrential and freezing, probably reinforcing two stereotypes of the north! (OK, I mean it does rain a lot and is cold, but not every day….). However, we were reassured by the team that this was going to shine a positive spotlight on Burnley – and shine it did.

There may be some exaggerations in the film – after all, that’s what films do – but one thing remains true. We will help you pick up your dropped papers at a train station. We will ask if you’re alright if we see you struggling with a flat tyre. And we may giggle a little bit if you think your private insurance is going to help you queue jump in a busy Burnley General.

Our Burnley.co.uk and burnley.social social media channels are FULL of nothing but praise for Bank of Dave. And those pointing out that not every single bit is filmed in Burnley are missing the point – that our borough is getting positive and fair coverage in the national press and there’s a feel-good factor about the place.

It’s not just Bank of Dave taking Netflix by storm. Emily in Paris is currently popular on Netflix, and stars Burnley-born Lucien Laviscount. Yes, he went to school in the Ribble Valley, but he was born here, grew up here and you only have to head to his Instagram account to hear his local accent loud and proud.

Hopefully all this Netflix action will support the Burnley.co.uk new Film in Burnley service. We want to work with as many production companies as possible to produce TV shows and films in our borough so we can further show off our range of assets – from historic halls and countryside to high-tech companies and bustling town centre. In turn, crews spend money in our hotels, cafes, shops and restaurants, so it all has a positive knock-on effect.