CherryTree Bakery, which employs more than 120 people and operates from Billington Road, is introducing a new weekend shift in order to meet growing demand.

The business has doubled its turnover in the last three years, and will introduce a new production line immediately, with plans to launch a second line in the summer.

The company is holding a Recruitment Open Day at Turf Moor on Tuesday, January 31st from 10am to 10pm. Potential candidates will be able to find out more information about the different roles on offer and take part in interviews with the Cherrytree team.

Christine Quigley, Cherrytree’s HR Manager, said: “We have enjoyed a number of years of successful growth, and demand continues to be high, which is why we need to introduce the new Friday to Monday shift.

“We’re looking for people who have the drive and energy to work for us and who want to achieve their potential.”

Mark Beaumont, Managing Director, added: “We work for some fantastic clients and there is career progression for those who want it. Most importantly, we are looking for hard-working, reliable individuals who take pride in what they do.”

Mark Beaumont, Managing Director of Cherrytree Bakery.

The jobs will cover all areas of production and packing from machine set-up, machine operation, making, baking, quality-checking, and packing. Pay rates range from £11.79 to £15.95 per hour.

Cherrytree Bakery, founded in 1984 by executive chair Gary Entwistle, makes muffins, traybakes and Chorley cakes for a large number of customers, who include leading supermarkets and coffee shops.