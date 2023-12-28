As we bid farewell to another passing year, we can be proud of our achievements and successes over the past 12 months.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite challenges, thanks to the resilience and collaborative efforts of our partners Burnley continues to punch above its weight.

Our flagship project Pioneer Place, which saw many false dawns finally became a reality and opened its doors earlier this year. It is exceeding expectations and thriving, adding vitality to the town centre offer.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Council leader Afrasiab Anwar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We continue to make progress with Newtown Mill as part of the UCLAN expansion and Town to Turf developments. Once completed, we will see an iconic building brought back in to use and improvements to the public realm in the town centre. We recognise this has caused lots of inconvenience to residents and businesses and appreciate your patience.

Reflecting on the past year would be incomplete without acknowledging Burnley Football Club's remarkable achievement in securing promotion back to the Premier League. The triumphant return celebrated with the entire town, showcasing a spirit of unity. The success of the club has a direct positive impact on lifting morale of the entire town. Despite the current season not unfolding as desired, let's keep the faith and look forward to a change in fortunes in 2024.

A heartfelt thank you to all our local businesses, partners, and all those who champion Burnley, especially the Burnley Bondholders which includes Burnley College – formally recognised as the top college in the country, committed to investing in education, skills, and the well-being of future generations.

There is no denying we still have our challenges, especially when it comes to supporting some of our most vulnerable residents. However, the success of Downtown needs to be acknowledged, especially the way different services have been brought under one roof, a fantastic example of collaboration. A special mention also for our community, voluntary, and faith sector, which tirelessly supports our communities throughout the year through numerous organisations. Volunteers form the backbone of our nation, and they truly represent the best of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead, I would like to encourage active engagement in the devolution deal consultation proposed by the upper-tier authorities. It is crucial for residents, businesses, and partners to voice their opinions. The council will compile responses in January, ensuring your collective views form decisions that shape Lancashire's future. I would encourage everyone to take part in the consultation events taking place in January.

The festive period is a great opportunity to spend time with family and loved ones. This Christmas has been a time of reflection, with global events particularly in the Middle East having an impact on celebrations.

Sadly, Bethlehem the birthplace of Christianity did not celebrate Christmas this year. For the first time in living memory the bustling town, usually filled with tourists and pilgrims was deserted. Manger Square, which is typically vibrant at Christmas was eerily silent and the Church of the Nativity, did not have its traditional nativity scene, instead in place there was simply a baby lying in rubble. Bethlehem's manger sent a poignant message in the face of ongoing tragedy.

As we welcome the new year, let's stand united, praying for peace in the region and urge local, national and world leaders to do what they can to seek lasting solutions. Starting with an immediate and permanent ceasefire to end the suffering of innocent people.