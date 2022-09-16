The Salford tenor sung the new anthem ahead of the Lancashire derby draw between PNE and Burney on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports.

But having been so used to singing ‘God Save The Queen’ down the years, things didn’t go to plan during his warm up.

“I went into it with a great deal of trepidation, not least because of the sound check in the afternoon,” Watson told Good Morning Britain.

Russell Watson sings the national anthem at Deepdale on Tuesday night.

“Obviously there was nobody in the stadium but I got it wrong there.

“It was ‘God save our gracious King, long live our noble King, God save the King’. Then ‘send her victorious’ and everyone went ‘what!’.

“It’s so easily done. I’ve been doing God Save The Queen for crikey 20 or 30 years now.”

It was all alright on the night though with the 20,000-strong crowd joining Watson’s rendition, making it one of the more memorable nights of his career.

“Listening to it back gives me goosebumps,” the 55-year-old added. “It was just the most incredible night.

“When the crowd joined in, listening to it back doesn’t do it justice, in the middle of the pitch, there was like this wall of sound which was brilliant and just so well observed by both sets of fans.