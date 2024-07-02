Motorists advised to avoid A678 Padham bypass near Sabden exit as wagon overturns
Motorists are advised to avoid the Padiham bypass due to an overturned wagon.
A lorry is on its side near the Sabden turn off going towards Barrowford. It is not known yet if anyone has been injured in the incident.
