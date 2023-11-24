Man killed on M65 was waiting for hospital bed following mental health assessment

A man who was suffering with psychosis died on the M65 as he waited for a hospital bed following a mental health assessment.

Saqib Hussain Shah died at Royal Preston Hospital on May 23, 2023.

The 20-year-old had a long history of mental illness including psychosis, an inquest at Preston Coroner’s Court heard on Monday (November 20).

His mental health had been deteriorating in the weeks leading up to his death, and his family intervened by arranging a Mental Health Act assessment.

Saqib Hussain Shah died after entering the carriageway of the M65 near junction 10 (Credit: Google)

The assessment indicated a need to detain Mr Shah for inpatient hospital treatment.

Whilst waiting for a bed to become available, Mr Shah left his home and entered the carriageway of the M65 near junction 10 (Burnley) on May 22.

Saqib was hit by a vehicle which was unable to stop, causing injuries which resulted in Mr Shah’s death.

The inquest heard it would have been impossible for the driver to avoid Mr Shah.

Area Coroner Kate Bisset said: “Mr Shah entered the carriageway as a result of the psychosis from which he was suffering and not with an intention to take his own life.”

The inquest heard that a new £11.5m in-patient medium secure mental health unit is due to open at the former Calderstones near Whalley.

This will create an additional 32 mental health beds in Lancashire.

Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust operates an urgent mental health telephone support service, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by calling 0800 953 0110.