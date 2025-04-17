Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The pub a Lancashire town was named after could be partly transformed into a HMO under new plans.

The town of Nelson developed from two small villages, Little Marsden and Great Marsden. The town's name is linked to the Admiral Lord Nelson Inn - which was near the new railway station - to differentiate it from another Marsden station. In 1864, a local board was formed and given the name Nelson.

The original building in Manchester Road was demolished in 1895 and to mark the new town's wealth, the more impressive Lord Nelson Hotel was constructed. It enjoyed prosperous years after the Second World War, hosting wedding receptions and known for its high-quality restaurant and cocktail bar.

Changes

The hotel rented its last room in 1984 and in 1988 was renovated, with much of the Victorian character removed, including the old staircase and the Victorian Bar. The pub closed in October 2024 after owner Admiral Inns decided it did not have a long-term sustainable future. Its lease was then taken over by Samantha Bowler, who reopened the doors in December.

Now plans have been lodged with Pendle Council to change the use of the first, second and third floor to a large HMO consisting of 23 bedrooms with ground floor bin and cycle storage. The ground floor is to remain as a public house with the addition of a bike store for the residential accomodation.

Lord Nelson Hotel, Nelson | Google

Applicant Lostock Investments Ltd state: “The proposals will support the vitality and viability of the town centre and would also ensure secure the longevity of the building within the town centre. The building is within a highly sustainable location, with existing infrastructure in place to support the scale of the development.

“Increasing the number of residential units in the town centre in-turn increases footfall and thus, a knock-on effect for the requirement of services in and around the town centre. The development will therefore result in economic benefits that must be afforded significant weight in favour of the proposals.”

The building is not listed and is not an Asset of Community Value, but it is within a Conservation Area. The applicant says no external changes will be made, thus not affecting the area.

A decision will be made in coming weeks by Pendle Borough Council.