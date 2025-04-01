Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire’s TV star coroner has announced he is to retire from the job after nearly 20 years of service.

Dr James Adeley, the Senior Coroner for Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen, known to many as the face of Cause of Death on Channel 5.

Dr Adeley has spent years demystifying the role of a coroner, breaking taboos, and transforming the service. From pioneering digital autopsies to championing organ donation, his work has touched countless lives.

Now, he has told Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council that he is looking forward to spending his time sailing, enjoying family time, and maybe even writing complaint letters… instead of a book!

He told the council: “I was lucky to find my niche. It has been a privilege to serve.”

Dr James Adeley, Lancashire's senior coroner | Third party

Dr Adeley’s background

Dr Adeley qualified medically in 1988 and practised as an ear, nose and throat surgeon in London before leaving medicine in 1993. He requalified as a lawyer and worked in the city in mergers and acquisitions before changing roles to defend NHS trusts against negligence actions and conducting professional disciplinary prosecutions before the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

He was assistant deputy coroner in Bradford before taking the role of Senior Coroner for Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen in 2005, aged 40. He replaced coroner Howard McCann, who had spent 35 years in the role.

Dr Adeley has conducted between 500 and 700 inquests each year and also has overseen mass fatalities like the 2017 Manchester bombing, where he was required to arrange identifications and post-mortem examinations for victims.

He was also the coroner who oversaw the inquest into the death of Nicola Bulley in 2023.