Instagram video poking fun at Burnley FC - and football WAGs - goes viral

A video poking fun at Burnley FC - and footballer’s wives- has gone viral online.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A clip, purportedly showing the wife of a Burnley FC player asking someone to move their car has been viewed 1.3m times on Instagram page, @wallofentertainment.

Entitled Average Footballers Wife, it has been liked more than 27,000 times and has 2,800 comments

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is unknown who the wife is - or whether it is a skit - but the woman with a European accent is shown asking a car driver (behind the camera) to move his vehicle away from the front of her house.

When challenged, she says: “Do you know who lives here, actually? Do you know who my husband is?”

With a smile, she then says: “My husband plays in Burnley, FC. Do you know what Burnley FC stands for? They’re third in the league.”

The driver laughs and says: “They got relegated last season, they’re third in the Championship.” After being called “so rude”, the driver continues: “They’re third in the league because they haven’t played a game yet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turf Moor

The woman reiterates that the man is parked outside private property, and she is waiting for important guests. The driver states he is on a public road, to which she says: “It doesn’t matter. This belongs to my husband, who plays in Burnley. Do you understand that?”

Many of the comments question whether the interation is geniune, and many claim that if it’s true, the husband will be embarrassed by his wife’s conduct.

Others say: “At least one person is proud of Burnley FC” and “She is very proud of her husband”.