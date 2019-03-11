In pictures: Launch of "doggy afternoon teas' at Sabden cafe a hit with pooches and their owners
A 'doggy afternoon' tea launch was a tail wagging success yesterday.
Held at Sanwitches cafe in Sabden, several dogs and their owners flocked to the launch.
Sebastian Butterworth (six) of Burnley with Rewa his 10-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier.
Sue Plunkett
jpimedia
Treat time for black labradors Stanley and Humphrey who were joined by their owners Michael and Anne Kershaw of Sabden.
Sue Plunkett
jpimedia
Dave and Eileen Thomas of Hapton with their 14-year-old Jack Russell Molly.
Sue Plunkett
jpimedia
Chocolate labrador Wispa, who went to the event with his owners Dorothy and Chris Bruce, wolfs down a treat.
Sue Plunkett
jpimedia
View more