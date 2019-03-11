Pampered pooches snap up tasty treats at launch of 'doggy afternoon teas' at Ribble Valley cafe

Pampered pooches snapped up a series of tailormade treats at the launch of an afternoon tea event with a difference yesterday.

The first "dog afternoon teas" were launched at Sabden's Sanwitches cafe and owners, Christine and David Moore, believe they are the only ones in the country to offer this unique service to pet owners.

The duo have combined forces with Diane Murphy, the owner of Millie and Ruby's Dog Bakery to come up with the treats to tempt dog owners into the cafe in Watt Street.

Christine said: "This is something we have wanted to do for a long time and as soon as we planned it it was a sell out.

"There aren't many places that even welcome dogs so for us to be dog friendly and also make something that is exclusively for dogs is unique and has been a real hit with customers."

The doggy platters are made by Diane and all consist of handmade natural dog biscuits and cakes that are free from additives, preservatives, sugar, salt and colourings and completely dog friendly.

Diane said: "A lot of cafes serve food from their menus that can be given to dogs but Sanwitches is the first to offer food that is made just for them."

Doggy guests at the launch tucked into Cherry Barkwell, Pupcake, Doggie brownies and Dogestives, a sandwich made with apple and celery bread, tea biscuits and a puppaccino.

Their owners were served with a more traditional afternoon tea of sandwiches, cream scones, Victoria sponge and brownies.

Nicola Hunt of Burnley, who attended the launch with her 18-month-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel Pippa, said:

"What a fantastic idea this is.

"I love going for long dog walks but it is always disappointing to arrive at a cafe to find they don't welcome dogs so to find somewhere that offers food exclusively for your dog is wonderful."