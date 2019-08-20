Fun times at the first Padiham Community Festival

In pictures: Crowds flock to first Padiham Community Festival

Around 450 people went along to the first Padiham Community Festival at the weekend.

Featuring sets by live bands with the town's own DJ Nadia Lucy as the headline act, the event was held in Memorial Park.

Fun times at the first Padiham Community Festival
