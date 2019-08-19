First Padiham Community Festival hits the right note

Crowds turned out in force for the first ever Padiham Community Festival on Saturday.

Hosted at the newly installed band stand in the town's Memorial Park the day of live music included performances by bands Furious Styles, Bridle City Lights, the Downtown Band, Canvas and Element Zero.

Two young revellers enjoy an ice cream at Padiham Community Festival (photo Ian Moore)

Around 450 people packed into the park and Padiham's own DJ Nadia Lucy, who has just returned from DJing at Battle Cancer in Los Angeles, was the headliner.

Before her set Nadia said: "This is the most nervous I have ever been because this is the first time I have played in my hometown so this is very special to me."

Running from noon to 9pm there was a licensed bar, food, a funfair and children's entertainment.

Event partners The Kings Arms, The Bridge, The Hare and Hounds, Mooch Cafe, Serrano’s and Padiham Cricket Club all put on a variety of food and drink deals throughout the day to draw visitors to the town and there was an after party at The Kings Arms with Jordan Taylor on the decks and at the The Bridge Inn Overload played at a live music party.

Madge Nawaz, who is the main organiser of the event along with John Deehan, Kev Furber and Owen Lewis, said it was a fantastic day considering it was organised within just three weeks.

He said: "We had fantastic support from local businesses and now we know it works we can start planning for next year and make it bigger and better."