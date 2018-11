The students gathered for the Awards for Excellence Night, in front of proud parents, relatives, friends and tutors, and prizes were presented by former student and Awards for Excellence recipient Chloe Wilkinson.

1. Burnley College student awards night Awais Waris is congratulated by Chloe Wilkinson other Buy a Photo

2. Burnley College students awards night Emily Spiers is studying adult nursing and was one of the Awards for Excellence winners at Burnley College. other Buy a Photo

Faraz Ali Kausar is presented with his award by Chloe Wilkinson other Buy a Photo

4. Burnley College students' awards night Hayley Burrows was a top award winner other Buy a Photo

View more