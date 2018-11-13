Glittering awards night honours successful Burnley students

Outstanding students from Burnley, who achieved top grades in their A'levels and advanced vocational courses, have been honoured with Awards for Excellence.

The students from Burnley College Sixth Form Centre celebrated their exceptional achievements with family, friends, tutors and special guests at a glittering awards ceremony hosted by the college.

The achievements come as Burnley College Sixth Form Centre marks a record-breaking year for

success which has seen an exceptional 99.5% A Level pass rate, 91% of A' level students achieving at least one high A* to C grade at A' level and 64% of A' level students achieving at least one top A* to B grade.

The college also saw a 100% pass rate in advanced vocational subjects for the 15th consecutive year with

exceptional results in Maths, Further Maths, English, Computer Science, Physics and Sociology.

Burnley College Sixth Form Centre Principal Karen Buchanan said: “Our annual Awards for Excellence ceremony is always a highlight in the Burnley College Sixth Form Centre calendar.

"It’s the ideal opportunity for the wider Burnley College family- tutors, support staff, families, friends and academic and civic leaders from across the region – to acknowledge the achievement of our outstanding students.

“This year’s recipients have truly gone above and beyond to show that hard work, commitment and dedication, combined with a passion for their subjects, is the Burnley College formula for success.

“Going forward, we wish our Awards for Excellence recipients all the very best for the future – whether that is progression to degree study at a top university, a Higher or Degree Apprenticeship or an ideal career in the industry of their choice.”

Former student Chloe Wilkinson, a former Award for Excellence recipient herself, returned to college to present the awards.

Among those she congratulated on stage was her younger brother, Oliver, who has secured a coveted place at the University of Cambridge to read Computer Science after achieving A* grades in his four A Levels – Maths, Further Maths, Computer Science and Physics.

Student Governor Adam Smith also took to the stage to praise students and the vote of thanks was

given by Chairman of Governors David Meakin. Entertainment for the evening was presented by

talented Advanced Level Performing Arts and Photography students.

Here is the roll of honour for the students:

* Katie Barson (Shuttleworth College) achieved outstanding results in her A Levels in

Maths, Psychology and Sociology. She has now progressed to the University of Liverpool to read

Psychology.

* Rosie Booth ( Blessed Trinity RC College) achieved outstanding results on the Advanced Diploma in Music. She has now progressed to university to read Music.

* Hayley Burrows (Sir John Thursby Community College) achieved outstanding results

in her A' Levels in Law, Psychology and Sociology. She has now progressed to the University of Liverpool to read Psychology.

* Joe Clarke (Blessed Trinity RC College) achieved outstanding results in his A Levels

in English Literature, History and Politics. He has now progressed to the University of Manchester to

read Philosophy and Politics.

* Lucille Cornelio ( Blessed Trinity RC College) achieved outstanding results on the

Advanced Diploma in Sport and Exercise Science. She has now progressed to Bath University to read

Health and Exercise Science.

* James Haycock, a former pupil at Unity College, achieved outstanding results in his A' Levels in

Computing, Further Maths and Maths. He has now progressed to Lancaster University to read

Computer Science and Maths.

* Rabia Iqbal ( Sir John Thursby Community College) achieved outstanding results on

the Advanced Diploma in Applied Science (Medical). He has now progressed to the University of

Cumbria to read Diagnostic Radiography.

* Faraz Ali Kausar ( Sir John Thursby Community College) achieved outstanding results

on the Advanced Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. He has now progressed to the University of

Salford to read Mechanical Engineering.

* Grace O’Hara (Sir John Thursby Community College) achieved outstanding results in

her A' Levels in Graphics, Psychology and Sociology. She has now progressed to the University of

Liverpool to read Psychology.

* Alicia McGoogan (Blessed Trinity RC College) achieved outstanding results on the

Advanced Diploma in Public Services. She has now progressed to Leeds Beckett University to read

Law.

* Kayley Priestley ( Unity College) , achieved outstanding results on the Advanced

Diploma in Upholstery. She has now progressed to the University of Central Lancashire to study

Furniture Design.

* Emily Speirs (Blessed Trinity RC College) achieved outstanding results on the

Advanced Diploma in Health and Social Care. She has now progressed to the University of Central

Lancashire to read Adult Nursing.

* Awais Waris ( Sir John Thursby Community College) achieved outstanding results in

his A' Levels in Business, Computer Science and Sociology. He has now progressed to the University

of Manchester to read Accounting and Finance.

* Jack Webb (Blessed Trinity RC College) achieved outstanding results on the Advanced Diploma in Business. He has now progressed to Edge Hill University to read Accounting and Finance.

* Leon Wells ( Unity College) achieved outstanding results on the Advanced Diploma in Media Production. He has now progressed to a Higher Apprenticeship with Project Digital.