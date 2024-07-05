I saw Shania Twain mania sweep Lytham Festival and I'm happy to say I was there

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What’s in a name? Lytham, Lietham… that was the question as Lytham Festival high-kicked up a notch with stunning performances from Shania Twain, Rag n Bone Man and Delta Goodram last night.

Looking absolutely incredible in a sheer black bodysuit, 58-year-old Shania Twain jokingly admitted she forgot to get dressed before heading to the stage, and the crowd lapped it up.

A sea of cowboy hats and leopard prints welcomed the Canadian star on to the stage and she appeared emotional as she talked about how great it was to look out and see it all in the fading light.

The air was electric and the crowd in a party mood, and Shania was the perfect tempest with her energetic and moving set.

Opening with Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You), Lytham seemed to move as one and the dance party began. Moving from hit to hit – only a legend like Shania could claim such a back catalogue of big songs – the intensity never left.

Even when Shania sat and pulled out her acoustic guitar for one of her signature hits – Still The One I Love – the vibe never left.

The night was capped when Shania dedicated a song to Lytham resident and Shania superfan Ken Northall. She was overjoyed to talk about 81-year-old Ken’s dedication to her career.

This was one party that no-one wanted to end, but it had to come to a close with Shania’s greatest and best known hit – Man, I Feel Like A Woman. It is indescribable to put into words what it felt like to witness this live. And I am sure the packed out arena felt the same as me.

You could wax lyrical about Shania all day long, but you can’t forget Rag ‘n’ Bone man who also pulled off a blinder of a set. His deep and soulful baritone voice rippled through the crowd, and one of the biggest cheers of the night went to Human.