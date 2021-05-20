Gas mains and service pipes did not contribute to or cause the explosion at Heysham, said Gas network Cadent

As they got ready to leave the site on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham, they issued the following statement.

Jenny Moten, Director of Cadent’s North West Network, said: "The thoughts of everyone at Cadent are with those affected by the incident in Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham, on Sunday morning.

“Since the incident, our engineers have been on site working with the emergency services and supporting customers in the area.

Blast site at Mallowdale Avenue. Heysham. Photo: David Hurst

“Following a thorough investigation, we can confirm that the gas mains and service pipes in the area are sound and did not contribute to or cause the explosion at Heysham. The matter now lies with the police and the Health and Safety Executive for further investigation.

“I would also like to remind people that if you ever smell gas, inside the home or outside, call the National Gas Emergency service on 0800 111 999* immediately, day or night. Our team is available 24/7, 365 days-a-year to respond to emergencies quickly.”

Gas network Cadent manage the underground gas distribution pipes in the area, as well as provide a gas emergency response service 24/7, 365 days a year.